IOTA Hits Market Cap of $2.66 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00014787 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, Coinone, Bitfinex and Binance. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and approximately $29.59 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002955 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00701693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00162522 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033215 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00028320 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00172808 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Exrates, CoinFalcon, Binance, OKEx, Gate.io and Coinone. It is not possible to buy IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

