IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35.64 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00014563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bitfinex, Coinone and Gate.io. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $35.64 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00698523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00162259 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029885 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00168693 BTC.

IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinone, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Exrates, CoinFalcon and OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

