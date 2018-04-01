IP Group (IPO) Earns Under Review Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their under review rating on shares of IP Group (LON:IPO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of LON IPO opened at GBX 114.60 ($1.58) on Wednesday. IP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 102.40 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.40 ($2.33).

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

