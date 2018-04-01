IQE’s (LON:IQE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

IQE (LON:IQE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.69) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IQE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.63) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 188 ($2.60) to GBX 170 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 181 ($2.50) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.56) price target on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.90) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 181.57 ($2.51).

Shares of LON IQE opened at GBX 128.40 ($1.77) on Friday. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.50 ($2.51).

About IQE

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company’s segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy.

