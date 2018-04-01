Iridium Communications (IRDM) & Cellcom Israel (CEL) Critical Comparison

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) and Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iridium Communications and Cellcom Israel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cellcom Israel 1 0 0 0 1.00

Iridium Communications presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Given Iridium Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iridium Communications and Cellcom Israel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications $448.05 million 2.74 $233.85 million $0.70 16.07 Cellcom Israel $1.12 billion 0.64 $39.00 million N/A N/A

Iridium Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellcom Israel.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium Communications and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications 52.19% 7.21% 2.82% Cellcom Israel 2.92% 8.02% 1.84%

Volatility and Risk

Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

100.0% of Iridium Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Iridium Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Cellcom Israel on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; submarine communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

