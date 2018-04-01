iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (IEF) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.09

Media stories about iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd (NASDAQ:IEF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 45.4937146630129 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $103.19. 2,572,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,682. iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd has a 1 year low of $101.46 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1593 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

iShares Barclays 7-10 Year Trasry Bnd Fd Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

