News stories about iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 45.6363418141013 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of EMB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,467. iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.01 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Get iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/ishares-jpmorgan-usd-emer-mkt-bnd-fd-etf-emb-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated.html.

iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.