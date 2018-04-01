Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund (EWZ) Short Interest Update

Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EWZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,480,370 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 22,752,908 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,845,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 289,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,266,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 275,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,357 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $44.88 on Friday. Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $47.85.

Ishares Msci Brazil Index Fund Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

