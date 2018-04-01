Ishares MSCI India ETF (INDA) Stake Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ishares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ishares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Ishares MSCI India ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Ishares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,003,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Ishares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,551,000. Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ishares MSCI India ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 894,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after buying an additional 305,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ishares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

BATS INDA opened at $34.13 on Friday. Ishares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

