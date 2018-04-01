Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth $199,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value Index alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value Index has a 1 year low of $112.39 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/ishares-russell-1000-value-index-iwd-shares-bought-by-sawtooth-solutions-llc-updated.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.