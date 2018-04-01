iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.03% of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector worth $24,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Global Energy Sector during the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Global Energy Sector stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. iShares S&P Global Energy Sector has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $38.40.

iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

