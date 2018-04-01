Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf (IHI) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf (BMV:IHI) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,917 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,472,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf by 2,377.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $185.01 on Friday. Ishares U.S. Medical Devices Etf has a twelve month low of $2,806.59 and a twelve month high of $3,563.30.

