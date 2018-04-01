Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 12,231 Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,627,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,759,000 after buying an additional 524,817 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 50,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $16,819,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 285.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $437,591.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,069.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,967,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,131.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,934 shares of company stock valued at $34,979,151 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.39 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $98,297.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 12,231 Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/itau-unibanco-holding-s-a-acquires-12231-shares-of-gilead-sciences-gild.html.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.