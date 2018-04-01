Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Receives $14.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Itau Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itau Unibanco (NYSE ITUB) traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,446,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $102,054.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 21.51%. equities analysts anticipate that Itau Unibanco will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Itau Unibanco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback 28,620,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies.

