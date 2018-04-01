DA Davidson Begins Coverage on ITT (ITT)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITT. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,320.04, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $57.62.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $683.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

ITT declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ITT news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 9,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $458,630.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after buying an additional 33,430 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 620,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,482,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts.

