J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. owns and operates dining restaurants primarily in the United States. Its operating segments consists of J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. J. Alexander’s restaurant offer seafood czarina, Tuscan steak, grilled fish with mango papaya salsa and chicken Milanese. Redlands Grill offers a sushi program, a coffee-cured rib eye and made-from-scratch flatbreads. Stoney River offers fresh seafood selections, salads and house specialties. J. Alexanders Holdings, Inc. is based in Nashville, TN. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J. Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE JAX opened at $11.45 on Friday. J. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.26, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in J. Alexander’s by 114.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. Alexander’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC raised its stake in J. Alexander’s by 12.0% during the third quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J. Alexander’s by 21.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,929 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in J. Alexander’s by 14.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates three complementary dining restaurant concepts: J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River). The Company is engaged in providing contemporary American cuisines. J. Alexander’s is an upscale dining restaurant offering a contemporary American menu.

