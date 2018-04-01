Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Holdings in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,701 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 127,299 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in J C Penney by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,958,689 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,003 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,352 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,329 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 280,399 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth about $5,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCP. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $4.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

J C Penney stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $940.94, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. J C Penney Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The department store operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

