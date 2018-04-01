Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.15

News stories about Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jacobs Engineering Group earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.6519997802756 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

JEC traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.15. 1,408,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,966. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,379.84, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS set a $86.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. MKM Partners upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

