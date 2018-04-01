Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Share Price

Press coverage about Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jakks Pacific earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0115795956678 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Jakks Pacific has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.74 million. Jakks Pacific had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Jakks Pacific will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAKK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jakks Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Jakks Pacific in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Jakks Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

About Jakks Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc is a multi-line, multi-brand toy company. The Company designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, pet toys, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. The Company operates through two business segments: traditional toys and electronics, and role play, novelty and seasonal toys.

