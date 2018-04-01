James Totton Sells 3,881 Shares of Everbridge (EVBG) Stock

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP James Totton sold 3,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $137,620.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EVBG stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.49 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

