Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

News articles about Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jason Industries earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 48.0165878373302 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ JASN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. 112,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.91. Jason Industries has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $85.13, a P/E ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $145.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.90 million. equities research analysts forecast that Jason Industries will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JASN shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jason Industries in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

In other Jason Industries news, SVP Keith Alan Walz acquired 28,500 shares of Jason Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 50,000 shares of Jason Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

