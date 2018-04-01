BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Group

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) was downgraded by Jefferies Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.84) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 340 ($4.70). Jefferies Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.49) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded BBA Aviation to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.56) to GBX 400 ($5.53) in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.39) price objective on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 353.57 ($4.88).

LON BBA remained flat at $GBX 320.40 ($4.43) on Friday. BBA Aviation has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($4.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 370.40 ($5.12).

In other news, insider Nigel Rudd sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.59), for a total value of £189,904 ($262,370.82).

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management partnership to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

