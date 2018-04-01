Jefferies Group Downgrades Finish Line (FINL) to Hold

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen raised Finish Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $9.00 price objective on Finish Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

NASDAQ FINL opened at $13.54 on Friday. Finish Line has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $546.01, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Finish Line had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $561.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Finish Line will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finish Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Finish Line by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Finish Line by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finish Line by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 144,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Finish Line by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 349,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

