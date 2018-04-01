Jefferies Group LLC Sells 825 Shares of Watsco Inc (WSO)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $195.00 price objective on Watsco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens set a $169.00 price objective on Watsco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase dropped their price objective on Watsco from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

WSO stock opened at $180.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $6,751.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $134.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $964.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.85 million. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

