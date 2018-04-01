HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Jefferies Group Analysts

Jefferies Group set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($107.41) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Commerzbank set a €107.00 ($132.10) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($116.05) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.26 ($117.61).

HEI stock opened at €79.78 ($98.49) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €76.94 ($94.99) and a 12 month high of €96.00 ($118.52).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

