Jin Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $137,219.00 (JIN)

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. Jin Coin has a market capitalization of $137,219.00 and $202.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jin Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jin Coin has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jin Coin alerts:

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00238007 BTC.

Version (V) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015100 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Jin Coin Profile

Jin Coin is a coin. It was first traded on August 26th, 2016. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,524 coins. Jin Coin’s official website is www.jin-coin.com. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jin Coin Coin Trading

Jin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Jin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jin Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.