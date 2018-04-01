Jiyo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,353.00 (JIYO)

Jiyo (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Jiyo has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jiyo has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $20,353.00 worth of Jiyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jiyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001131 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jiyo Coin Profile

JIYO is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Jiyo’s total supply is 19,662,967 coins and its circulating supply is 19,086,801 coins. Jiyo’s official website is www.jiyo.io.

Jiyo Coin Trading

Jiyo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Jiyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jiyo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jiyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

