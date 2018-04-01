John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $57.87 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $656.30, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.43). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Fordonski sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $134,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,071,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 870,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,872.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 157,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 152,517 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

