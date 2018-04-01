H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) CEO John Engquist Sells 1,696 Shares

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO John Engquist sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $67,873.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595,626 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,952.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Engquist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, John Engquist sold 43,739 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,817,792.84.

On Wednesday, March 14th, John Engquist sold 3,171 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $130,486.65.

On Monday, March 12th, John Engquist sold 31,679 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,337,487.38.

On Thursday, March 8th, John Engquist sold 35,135 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,489,724.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $38.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,372.48, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.52.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.35. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $294.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $45.00 target price on H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS restated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEES. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 741,588 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $13,654,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,116,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,052,000 after buying an additional 119,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,469,000 after buying an additional 114,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 546,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after buying an additional 113,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc is an integrated equipment services company. The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company rented, sold and provided parts and services support for four core categories of specialized equipment: hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment; cranes; earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

