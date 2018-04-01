Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.3% of Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,060,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,905,000 after acquiring an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.43.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $343,813.88, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

