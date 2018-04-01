Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.47 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343,813.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

