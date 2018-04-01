Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by CrestPoint Capital Management LLC

CrestPoint Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.7% of CrestPoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,594,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,237,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,510,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343,813.88, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $120.95 and a 12-month high of $148.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Vetr downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

