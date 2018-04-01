Joint (JYNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Joint alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.30.

Joint stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Joint has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Joint had a negative return on equity of 66.74% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Joint by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Joint by 3,839.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Joint by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 612,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/joint-jynt-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.