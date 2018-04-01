Joint (JYNT) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $7.25

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 221700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JYNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Joint in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

The company has a market cap of $93.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Joint had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 66.74%. The business had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. analysts anticipate that Joint Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Joint by 3,839.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 612,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Joint by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

