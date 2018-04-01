Jones Energy (JONE) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21

Media stories about Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jones Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.868884749125 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JONE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Jones Energy in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Jones Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Jones Energy stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Jones Energy has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Jones Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. equities research analysts forecast that Jones Energy will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Energy Company Profile

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

