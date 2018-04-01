Joseph Klein III Sells 2,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,984.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Klein III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, March 15th, Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $102,260.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $155,730.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $146,970.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Joseph Klein III sold 3,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $158,580.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/joseph-klein-iii-sells-2000-shares-of-ionis-pharmaceuticals-ions-stock.html.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.