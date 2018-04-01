Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €20.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €20.40 ($25.19) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup set a €13.80 ($17.04) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs set a €13.80 ($17.04) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays set a €13.80 ($17.04) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €18.00 ($22.22) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.33 ($20.16).

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at €15.73 ($19.42) on Thursday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.85) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($20.35).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in insurance and financial products sector. it acts as the parent to the Generali Group (the Group). The Group operates through two segments: Life and a Non-life. The Life segment’s product line consists of saving and protection policies, as well as the health and pension policies.

