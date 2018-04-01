zooplus (ZO1) Given a €205.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €205.00 ($253.09) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.51% from the stock’s current price.

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($156.79) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($228.40) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($185.19) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($197.53) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($191.36) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €154.00 ($190.12).

ETR ZO1 opened at €148.00 ($182.72) on Thursday. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.15 ($247.10).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

