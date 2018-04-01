JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €67.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase set a €67.00 ($82.72) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LXS. Barclays set a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €69.00 ($85.19) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lanxess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.27 ($87.99).

Shares of ETR LXS remained flat at $€62.20 ($76.79) during trading on Thursday. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a 52-week high of €74.50 ($91.98).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

