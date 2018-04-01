Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 290 ($4.01) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

ROR has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group raised Rotork to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.76) to GBX 280 ($3.87) in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.35) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Rotork from GBX 255 ($3.52) to GBX 260 ($3.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.42) to GBX 310 ($4.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rotork presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.18 ($3.88).

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of LON ROR remained flat at $GBX 284.30 ($3.93) during midday trading on Wednesday. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 221.30 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.24).

In other Rotork news, insider Stephen Rhys Jones sold 2,266 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £6,276.82 ($8,672.04). Also, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £1,436.22 ($1,984.28).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/jpmorgan-chase-co-reaffirms-overweight-rating-for-rotork-ror-updated-updated.html.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.