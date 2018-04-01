JPMorgan Chase Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest (LON:ENQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 41 ($0.57) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENQ. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.37) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.32) to GBX 27 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 25.80 ($0.36).

Shares of LON ENQ opened at GBX 29 ($0.40) on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 52-week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 47.25 ($0.65).

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Heather/Broom, Thistle/Deveron, the Dons area, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Alma/Galia, and Scolty/Crathes; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the producing Alba oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

