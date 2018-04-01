JPMorgan Chase Trims Kingfisher (KGF) Target Price to GBX 275

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 288 ($3.98) to GBX 275 ($3.80) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

KGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.28) to GBX 400 ($5.53) in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs upped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 375 ($5.18) to GBX 420 ($5.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 337.33 ($4.66).

Shares of LON KGF opened at GBX 292.50 ($4.04) on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 285.30 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 369.80 ($5.11).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company’s segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Russia, Romania and the joint venture Koctas Yapi Marketleri Ticaret A.S.

