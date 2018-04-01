JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Holdings Reduced by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase makes up approximately 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 43,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 81,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $109.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $377,412.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. JPMorgan Chase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Buckingham Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 17,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $1,991,498.57. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,135.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 17,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $1,913,795.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

