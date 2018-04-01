JPMorgan Chase Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Tele Columbus (TC1)

JPMorgan Chase set a €10.00 ($12.35) price objective on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €10.60 ($13.09) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.80 ($15.80) target price on shares of Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele Columbus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.45 ($12.90).

Shares of Tele Columbus stock opened at €8.77 ($10.83) on Thursday. Tele Columbus has a 12-month low of €7.96 ($9.83) and a 12-month high of €10.40 ($12.84).

About Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

