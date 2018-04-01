JPMorgan Chase Reiterates “€32.00” Price Target for Philips Lighting (LIGHT)

JPMorgan Chase set a €32.00 ($39.51) price target on Philips Lighting (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LIGHT. Goldman Sachs set a €41.00 ($50.62) target price on Philips Lighting and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup set a €34.00 ($41.98) target price on Philips Lighting and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Philips Lighting stock opened at €31.59 ($39.00) on Wednesday. Philips Lighting has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($31.48) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($44.52).

Philips Lighting Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

