KAR Auction Services (KAR) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $7,284.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $890.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.22 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,472,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $549,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,282. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 307,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after acquiring an additional 253,195 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 102,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 196,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

