KAR Auction Services (KAR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KAR Auction Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.2813879836604 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

KAR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $7,284.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $890.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

In other news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $549,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $2,472,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,282. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

