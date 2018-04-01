Barclays Analysts Give KB Home (NYSE:KBH) a $27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $27.00 price target on KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho set a $35.00 target price on KB Home and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.69.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2,468.38, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $871.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.77 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,430,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $4,066,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in KB Home by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/kb-home-kbh-pt-set-at-27-00-by-barclays-updated.html.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.