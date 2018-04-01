KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 23.1% in the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 3.2% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 68,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,375.35, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.15 million. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT’s payout ratio is currently 110.33%.

In other Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT news, insider William L. Meaney sold 24,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $774,314.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,270.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William L. Meaney sold 11,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $408,509.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,947.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (Iron Mountain) is engaged in storing records, primarily paper documents and data backup media, and provide information management services. The Company offers records management services, data protection and recovery services and information destruction services. Its information management services are divided into three categories: records management services, data protection and recovery services, and information destruction services.

