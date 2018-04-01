KekCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $315,872.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KekCoin has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KekCoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $315,872.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00205906 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00119521 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00132747 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017818 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00031947 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011889 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,599,532 coins and its circulating supply is 10,599,532 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase KekCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

